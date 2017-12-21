Anchor bar shooter sentenced to 25 years to life in prison

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County District Attorney John Flynn announced Thursday, 27-year-old Jorge Suarez of Buffalo has been sentenced by Erie County Court Judge Thomas P. Franczyk to the maximum, 25 years to life in state prison for the fatal shooting of 32-year-old Freddie Dizon of Buffalo in the Anchor Bar restaurant at 1047 Main Street in Buffalo.

On December 8, a jury convicted Suarez of one count of Murder in the Second Degree and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.

On Friday, May 20, 2016 at around 7:00 p.m., Dizon, an Anchor Bar employee was shot inside the restaurant.

Dizon’s family told News 4 justice was served.

“It’s hard, it’s hard, I still think he’s going to walk in the door and I know he’s not and I’m just so happy I got my justice today. It’s the best Christmas present I could have. Now my family could heal, because it’s been a while, I haven’t been healing,” said Dizon’s mother, Herminia Gonzalez.

District Attorney Flynn says evidence for this case was largely circumstantial. “You had no DNA, you had no murder weapon, you had no definitive identification because the individual was wearing a white towel over his head, so this was a case that the Buffalo Police Department did an outstanding job of putting together.”

The defense lawyer for Suarez says he intends to file an appeal. He says his client is innocent.

“I think this was a case of identity, the person who shot Freddie Dizon had his face covered and he didn’t speak so who did this was the mystery, that was the jury’s job to try to figure out and I think they got it wrong,” said Mark Worrell, defense attorney.

The suspected getaway driver in this case, 24 year-old Gregory Ramos will be on trial early next year. Flynn says he will have a different judge since Judge Franczyk is retiring at the end of December.