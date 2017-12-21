Buffalo cell block attendant gets prison time for assault



BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Matthew Jaskula, 27, who once worked as a cell block attendant with the Buffalo Police Department, was sentenced to 18 months in prison and three years of supervised release in U.S. District Court.

Jaskula was convicted of willfully depriving another of their constitutional rights under color of law resulting in bodily injury.

The incident was captured on video inside the city lockup back on May 19, 2016.

Federal prosecutors say Jaskula violated the rights of a prisoner, Shaun Porter, who while handcuffed, was roughed up and suffered a broken nose along with cuts and bruises.

Jaskula’s attorney, who was hoping for more leniency, says he was disappointed in the sentence.

He argued that his client had taken full responsibility, and that he worked a lot of hours in a tough environment.

“80 hour weeks were common and they were forced. You would have no choice. You would show up for an eight-hour shift and told you were staying for another eight hours. And he had been bitten by an inmate and he was sick, but he was forced to work,” said Defense Attorney Paul Dell.

U.S. District Judge Lawrence Vilardo said video of the incident was “horrible and painful to watch,” telling Jaskula, “you hurt him when he was defenseless.”

“The defendant blamed everybody. The city, the cell block, the other police officers, and Mr. Porter for what happened. And while he admitted that he did it, he still tried to deflect blame to everybody else,” said Asst. U.S. Attorney Joseph Guerra III.

Jaskula has already been in custody for about three months.

According to the government, Jaskula’s actions caused the victim to become “limp and unresponsive.”

“Every day, children across the country begin their school day repeating the Pledge of Allegiance, which concludes with the following phrase, ‘with liberty and justice for all,’ noted U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy. “This Office remains committed to doing our part to deliver justice to—and to protect the civil rights of—all citizens in our District.”

In court, Jaskula apologized, telling the judge that he was looking forward to getting this behind him.