Contractor approved to work on Niagara Falls water main

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Six days after a water main broke, sending water several feet into the air, the Niagara Falls Water Board has selected a contractor to repair the line.

At a special board meeting Thursday morning, the board voted to award the project to CATCO, a company based in Alden. The project will cost $292,000.

“They’re doing an assessment on this as we speak,” said Bob Drury, superintendent of the Niagara Falls Water Board. “What they’re looking at doing is cutting that out and going with the cast iron, which would have gaskets and fittings to be able to retrofit that to facilitate a quicker repair, but a better repair over a long period of time.”

Some people in Niagara Falls have been dealing with low water pressure since Friday night, when the line failed. Water Board officials say most customers are near full pressure now. But Drury couldn’t say when the work on 47th Street would begin, nor when it would end.

Drury also addressed water pressure issues at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. Six floors on the hospital’s campus have been experiencing problems, with some toilets unable to flush.

“You have to remember, they did have a pump in there in place which was giving 70-psi to their highest floor,” said Drury. “So they never had an issue there. They had issue with lower floors because they were never pumping the pressure up on the water. So it’s never been a volume issue.”

Hospital administrators declined to respond to Drury’s comments. But a spokesperson said that as of Thursday, all toilets are flushing, and they are nearing 100 percent water pressure.