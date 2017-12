(WIVB) — Elon Musk made a big blunder.

The Tesla CEO accidentally tweeted something he meant to send as a message — his personal phone number.

The billionaire businessman meant to send a message to an executive with Oculus, but instead, he made a public post.

Musk has 16.8 million followers on Twitter, and all of them had access to his number.

The tweet has since been deleted.