Former cell block attendant who beat inmate sentenced

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former City of Buffalo cell block attendant who assaulted a prisoner last year was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Matthew Jaskula, 27, pleaded guilty to the May 2016 incident this past May.

According to court documents, then-suspect Shaun Porter was brought in to the City of Buffalo’s cell block on West Eagle St. after being accused of assaulting a woman. Those charges have since been dismissed.

Court records show that Jaskula, the jail attendant at the cell block, assaulted Porter.

The incident, caught on several cameras inside the cell block, show Jaskula shoving Porter’s face against a metal cell door, and slamming him to the floor, all while he was handcuffed.

During this time, two Buffalo police officers stood nearby, watching the assault.

Jaskula resigned as a city cell block attendant just prior to entering his guilty plea.