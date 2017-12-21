Former cell block attendant who beat inmate sentenced

News 4 Staff Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former City of Buffalo cell block attendant who assaulted a prisoner last year was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Matthew Jaskula, 27, pleaded guilty to the May 2016 incident this past May.

According to court documents, then-suspect Shaun Porter was brought in to the City of Buffalo’s cell block on West Eagle St. after being accused of assaulting a woman. Those charges have since been dismissed.

Court records show that Jaskula, the jail attendant at the cell block, assaulted Porter.

The incident, caught on several cameras inside the cell block, show Jaskula shoving Porter’s face against a metal cell door, and slamming him to the floor, all while he was handcuffed.

During this time, two Buffalo police officers stood nearby, watching the assault.

Jaskula resigned as a city cell block attendant just prior to entering his guilty plea.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s