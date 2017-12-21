Holiday homecoming surprise in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — For several months 6-year-old Colton Barrett has asked to see his uncle Michael. Today his wish came true when he showed up unexpectedly in his class at Cataract Elementary school.

“He loves his uncle like that’s all he talks about,” said Ashley Nest, Michael’s sister

Tears of joy streamed down Colton’s face. Colton’s mother Ashley, Michael’s sister, had a similar reaction.

Michael met his one month old niece Sophia for the first time. And it’s a gift that keeps on giving. Michael surprised his cousin Christopher, too.

“I don’t get to see my family everyday like a lot of people so being able to come home and see the ones I love is, makes me feel good,” said Michael Nest, stationed with the Army in South Korea.

“He’s been gone so long and with where he’s at we’ve been nervous with everything that’s going on in the world and it’s just wonderful to have him home. The best Christmas present you could ask for,” said Christopher Nelson, Michael’s cousin.

For the past year Michael Nest has been away in South Korea, where he’s stationed with the Army.

“I’m a fueler, and I push fuel I supply fuel all over Korea wherever it’s needed. It’s a pretty big deal because nothing runs without fuel,” said Michael Nest.

“We did not think he was coming home at all. We didn’t even plan to get together with all of our other family because we’re like Michael is not going to be here so it would be our first Christmas without him,” said Ashley Nest.

But instead it’s a Christmas Michael’s family will never forget.

“We got to go to the mall earlier and we surprised his best friend who was working and we surprised another friend of his so it’s just like overall a day of surprises,” said Carly Nest, Michael’s wife.

“I can’t wait to get home and take pictures,” said Ashley Nest.

A picture perfect Christmas for a family reunited. Michael is surprising his mother next.

“I might have to surprise her and take her to the hospital all in the same trip. She might have a heart attack,” said Michael Nest.