BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A homeless man has been indicted after prosecutors say he killed another homeless man on West Ave. in Buffalo.

Peter Isaacs, 38, was charged with murdering Preston German, 46, inside a vacant home this past October. Prosecutors say Isaacs strangled German.

Isaacs pleaded not guilty and was jailed without bail. If he is convicted, he could spend 25 years to life in prison.