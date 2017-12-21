Jamestown police: 2 men jailed after shots were fired with stolen gun during burglary

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Jamestown say two men were jailed after shots were fired during a burglary Wednesday night.

Around 7:30 p.m., authorities went to the area of Barrett Ave. and Cowden Pl. after receiving a report that shots were fired.

Officers say Doug Beardsley, 33, and Jarried Dean, 25, unlawfully entered a house and started firing shots.

Several people were inside the house when the Jamestown men entered it, police say.

Both Beardsley and Dean were found not far from the scene and taken into custody without incident.

While in the Jamestown City Jail, police say they found two unprescribed hydrocodone pills in Dean’s possession.

Police also say the gun used during the night was stolen.

Both men were charged with burglary and endangering the welfare of a child.

Beardsley was additionally charged with criminal possession of a weapon, menacing, reckless endangerment, criminal possession of stolen property and criminal mischief.

Along with the burglary and child endangerment charges, Dean was accused of obstructing governmental administration and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

