WNY man accused of groping 2 women on United flight

Buffalo, N.Y. (WIVB) — NFTA Police charged a man who allegedly groped two women on a flight from Newark to Buffalo late Tuesday night into Wednesday.

The police report says Michael Hildebrand told a woman on the plane he wanted to kiss her. Police say the woman declined and Hildebrand grabbed her leg, forcing her to get up and move to another seat. After the woman moved, police say Hildebrand reached around his seat and touched another woman on the leg. Both women reported the incidents to a flight attendant.

Hildebrand was charged with disorderly conduct when the plane landed. Police say they detected a strong odor of alcohol and he was escorted to a cab. The police report states Hildebrand repeatedly told an officer he was going to Buffalo, and was “surprised” when the officer told him he was already there.

One of the women involved is speaking out. For privacy purposes we’re not revealing her identity, but in a public post on Twitter she says “He grabbed my upper, inner thigh 3 times. The first time I swatted his hand away forcefully, the second time I asked him to stop touching me, to which he replied that he wasn’t touching me. The third time I quickly got out of my seat, went to the back of the plane, and told the flight attendant what happened.”

The NFTA Transit Police Chief says a situation like this on a flight is rare  and because it happened while the plane was in sky the FBI is getting involved.

In a statement United Airlines says “We have zero tolerance for this type of behavior and our pilot requested that local law enforcement meet the aircraft on arrival in Buffalo, after which authorities removed the customer from the flight. We are conducting our own internal review and will support any investigation by local authorities.”

The woman speaking out on Twitter says she was shocked by a lack of coordinated response by United to ensure passenger safety.  She says United and all airlines should have a policy on how to handle situations like these.

The investigation is ongoing.

