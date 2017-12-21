NORAD Santa Tracker

Alexa Mae Asperin Published: Updated:
NORAD Santa Tracker

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (FOX21) —

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) launched its Santa Tracker website for this season on Dec. 1. The festive website tracks Santa’s journey across the globe and even has games and interactive activities for both young and old alike. There’s also Christmas music, fun facts about NORAD and their mission, Santa’s route, and even some tidbits on Santa’s reindeer and sleigh.

NORAD’s Santa cams will start showing Santa’s travel route just after midnight on Dec. 24.

NORAD’s predecessor started tracking Santa in the mid-1950s after an ad telling kiddos to call Santa misprinted the phone number and gave out the number for the on-duty crew commander at the Continental Air Defense Command Operations Center. The tradition has been going strong for over 60 years.

The NORAD tracker is available on Apple, Android, and Windows phone as well as online.

Click/tap here to see NORAD’s Santa tracker.

 

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s