Pegulas acquire Buffalo Beauts

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills, the Buffalo Sabres and now, the Buffalo Beauts — the Pegulas own them all.

The announcement came Thursday morning, saying Terry and Kim Pegula had acquired the National Women’s Hockey League (NWHL) team.

“We want to contribute to the growth of women’s hockey,” Kim Pegula said. “HarborCenter has allowed us to make a positive impact on the game at the amateur, high school and collegiate levels, and we believe this is the perfect time to expand our reach to include women’s professional hockey through the NWHL. This sport provides outstanding opportunities, and we are committed to helping extend those opportunities to females of all ages.”

The Pegulas purchased the Sabres in 2011 and opened HarborCenter three years later.

The Beauts are one of the original NWHL teams. The league itself was created in 2015.

Earlier this year, the Beauts beat the Boston Pride to win the 2017 Isobel Cup.

“This extraordinary commitment from Kim and Terry Pegula – a complete acquisition of one of our Founding Four teams by NHL owners – is a landmark moment for the NWHL, our players and fans, and women’s hockey,” NWHL Founder and Commissioner Dani Rylan said. “We thank Kim and Terry for believing in the Beauts and in the mission of our league to fuel the continued growth of our sport around the world. Supporters of women’s hockey should take enormous pride in this significant step for our game.”

In the four-team NWHL, the Beauts are currently in second place with three wins and four losses. Tickets for games can be bought here.