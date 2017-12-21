Police investigating possible threat to Jamestown schools

By Published:

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — All Jamestown Public Schools briefly went into lockout Thursday morning.

Around 9 a.m., administrators at Washington Middle School received a tip from a parent about a possible threat to the schools.

The assigned school resource officer was notified. They then told Jamestown police command staff about the situation.

Authorities investigated as the schools went into lockout. During that time, the school day went on like normal, but no one could enter or leave the buildings.

The lockout was lifted after all who were involved in the possible threat were found by police.

The involved people were taken into custody within an hour of the lockout’s start.

Juvenile detectives and the middle school’s resource officer are investigating the matter.

Police have not released any information on the people in custody due to their age.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s