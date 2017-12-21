Police investigating possible threat to Jamestown schools

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — All Jamestown Public Schools briefly went into lockout Thursday morning.

Around 9 a.m., administrators at Washington Middle School received a tip from a parent about a possible threat to the schools.

The assigned school resource officer was notified. They then told Jamestown police command staff about the situation.

Authorities investigated as the schools went into lockout. During that time, the school day went on like normal, but no one could enter or leave the buildings.

The lockout was lifted after all who were involved in the possible threat were found by police.

The involved people were taken into custody within an hour of the lockout’s start.

Juvenile detectives and the middle school’s resource officer are investigating the matter.

Police have not released any information on the people in custody due to their age.