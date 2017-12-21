Tonawanda man charged with DWI after car hits tree, flips

By Published: Updated:

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in the City of Tonawanda charged a man with DWI after his vehicle crashed on Minerva St. early Thursday morning.

Shortly after Midnight, authorities say the car driven by Tonawanda resident Shawn Brumley, 29, hit a tree before rolling over and landing upside down.

According to officers, Brumley told them he “was drinking scotch on the rocks, and felt a little buzzed.”

Police say his blood-alcohol content was 0.13 percent.

Although his car was heavily damaged, Brumley only had an abrasion on his forehead.

He was taken into custody on $250 bail.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s