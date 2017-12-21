Tonawanda man charged with DWI after car hits tree, flips

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in the City of Tonawanda charged a man with DWI after his vehicle crashed on Minerva St. early Thursday morning.

Shortly after Midnight, authorities say the car driven by Tonawanda resident Shawn Brumley, 29, hit a tree before rolling over and landing upside down.

According to officers, Brumley told them he “was drinking scotch on the rocks, and felt a little buzzed.”

Police say his blood-alcohol content was 0.13 percent.

Although his car was heavily damaged, Brumley only had an abrasion on his forehead.

He was taken into custody on $250 bail.