Austria: 2 trains collide near Vienna, several injured

The Associated Press Published: Updated:

BERLIN (AP) — Two passenger trains collided on Friday near Vienna, injuring several people, authorities said.

The trains, one of them regional and the other local, collided near the station in Kritzendorf, north of the Austrian capital, a little before 6 p.m. (1700 GMT). Two cars turned over, and a third was leaning to one side.

The point of impact appeared to be the sides of both trains, which were traveling in the same direction and then derailed.

Infrastructure Minister Norbert Hofer told the Austria Press Agency that four people were slightly hurt and another four more seriously injured. A rescue helicopter took one person to a Vienna hospital with head injuries. Austrian media, citing emergency services, had earlier put the number of injured at between 15 and 20.

“We suspect that the cause is to be found in human error, not in a technical defect, but that will be verified in the coming days,” Hofer said.

The trains were evacuated by shortly after 7.30 p.m.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s