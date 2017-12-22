Bonnies use OT to top Orange in historic win

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WIVB) – Since the start of this season, there has been a special feeling around the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team, and the Bonnies capitalized on those good vibes pulling off a historic 60-57 overtime win on Friday night.

The Bonnies were entering their final non-conference game of the season when the traveled to Syracuse, a place they have never picked up a victory in program history.

St. Bonaventure dominated the first half, getting 21 points from Atlantic-10 first team star Jaylen Adams. The Brown and white led 40-33 at the break.

In the second half the St. Bonaventure lead swelled to 13 points, before the Bonnies went cold the remainder of the evening — scoring just 13 points in the second half.

The Orange stormed back and forced overtime, tying the game with 1:18 left.

In the extra frame, Syracuse was charged for an offensive foul, giving St. Bonaventure a chance to win the game at the line with Jaylen Adams’ free throws.

The Bonnies finish their non-conference slate 10-2 and riding a seven game winning streak.