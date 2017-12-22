Bonnies use OT to top Orange in historic win

St. Bonaventure wins in the Carrier Dome for the first time in program history.

By Published:
St. Bonaventure's Jaylen Adams reacts towards the camera after their NCAA college basketball game against Dayton, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2016, in Dayton, Ohio. St. Bonaventure won 79-72. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WIVB) – Since the start of this season, there has been a special feeling around the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team, and the Bonnies capitalized on those good vibes pulling off a historic 60-57 overtime win on Friday night.

The Bonnies were entering their final non-conference game of the season when the traveled to Syracuse, a place they have never picked up a victory in program history.

St. Bonaventure dominated the first half, getting 21 points from Atlantic-10 first team star Jaylen Adams. The Brown and white led 40-33 at the break.

In the second half the St. Bonaventure lead swelled to 13 points, before the Bonnies went cold the remainder of the evening — scoring just 13 points in the second half.

The Orange stormed back and forced overtime, tying the game with 1:18 left.

In the extra frame, Syracuse was charged for an offensive foul, giving St. Bonaventure a chance to win the game at the line with Jaylen Adams’ free throws.

The Bonnies finish their non-conference slate 10-2 and riding a seven game winning streak.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s