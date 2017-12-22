Buffalo candy shop raises $1,500 for local domestic violence shelter

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo candy shop has raised about $1,500 in donations for a WNY domestic violence shelter.

Park Edge Sweet Shoppe started collecting donations for Child & Family Services Haven House the day after Thanksgiving. The collection wraps up Dec. 23.

Officers from the Buffalo Police Department dropped by the shop Friday to drop off $750 worth of donations, which were gathered by officers in the BPD’s A-District.

Donations of personal hygiene products, baby items, and other basic essentials will be accepted at the shop, 325 Abbott Road in South Buffalo, through Dec. 23 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Park Edge will give customers who make a donation 10 percent off purchases.

