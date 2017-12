CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Some kids in Cheektowaga spent Friday night making big decisions with big smiles.

Members of the Buffalo Police Department took kids on a shopping spree at the Walden Avenue WalMart.

Kids were able to pick out any toy they wanted.

Officers say they were surprised at how many kids picked up gifts for other people.

Police say the goal is to help bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community.