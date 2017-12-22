Chris Horvatits is a born-and-raised western New Yorker. He grew up in Lancaster, and graduated from St. Mary’s High School. After high school, he studied Broadcasting and Mass Communication at SUNY Oswego. He also studied public justice and athletic coaching.

While at Oswego, Chris covered the nationally-ranked Oswego Lakers men’s hockey team, which made the final four in each of the four years he covered the team. Chris took care of play-by-play, color commentary, and hosting duties for the on-campus television broadcasts. He also spent a summer interning in the sports department at WIVB.

After graduating, Chris began his reporting career at WWNY-TV in Watertown. He spent about 16 months reporting, anchoring, and producing for the station. From there, Chris took a job as a reporter at WHEC-TV in Rochester. He worked there for three years, beginning as a weekend reporter, and eventually became the noon anchor.

Chris has won awards from the New York State Broadcasters Association and Associated Press. His favorite personal accomplishment is finishing the Richmond Marathon in 2016. While not reporting, you’ll find him running around town, working out, or checking out Bills, Sabres or Bisons games.

You can reach Chris by sending an email to Chris.Horvatits@wivb.com, or tweeting him @ChrisHorvatits4.