CRIME STOPPERS: Up to $1,000 reward offered for man wanted by NYS DOCCS

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Up to a $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest or indictment of a man wanted by the New York State Dept. of Corrections and Community Services parole division.
Evan Anthony Nix is wanted by NYS DOCCS for absconding from supervision. He is serving a seven year sentence for second degree burglary. He also has a prior attempted robbery conviction.
In his current case, Nix and a codefendant burglarized an occupied residence.
According to Crime Stoppers Buffalo, Nix should be considered dangerous as a result of his criminal history.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers Buffalo at 716-867-6161.