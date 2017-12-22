CRIME STOPPERS: Up to $1,000 reward offered for man wanted by NYS DOCCS

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Up to a $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest or indictment of a man wanted by the New York State Dept. of Corrections and Community Services parole division.

Evan Anthony Nix is wanted by NYS DOCCS for absconding from supervision. He is serving a seven year sentence for second degree burglary. He also has a prior attempted robbery conviction.

In his current case, Nix and a codefendant burglarized an occupied residence.

According to Crime Stoppers Buffalo, Nix should be considered dangerous as a result of his criminal history.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers Buffalo at 716-867-6161.