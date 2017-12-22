Fight breaks out in Walden Galleria Sephora

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A fight broke out in the Sephora store in the Walden Galleria this week.

A video of the fight was posted to Facebook on Wednesday. It shows two men fist-fighting in the Sephora check out line.

A woman is heard yelling “stop” several times. Several people end up getting involved and things get thrown around the store.

Cheektowaga Police say no arrests have been made because the suspects were gone by the time police got there.

No one was hurt.

Police say Sephora will press charges if the people involved were found.

News 4 reached out to the Walden Galleria but no one was available for comment.

This isn’t the first time there has been this type of incident at the Walden Galleria. Last year, five young teens were arrested at the mall on Christmas, and seven more were arrested the next day. Cheektowaga Police say they do increase security patrols around the holidays, including at the mall.

Police are still investigating.