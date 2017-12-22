GALLERY: Bills and Patriots ahead of Sunday game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Here are photos of the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots ahead of their game on Sunday:

Bills and Patriots View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Image courtesy of Getty Images) (Image courtesy of Getty Images) (Image courtesy of Getty Images) (Image courtesy of Getty Images) (Image courtesy of Getty Images) (Image courtesy of Getty Images) (Image courtesy of Getty Images) (Image courtesy of Getty Images) (Image courtesy of Getty Images) (Image courtesy of Getty Images) (Image courtesy of Getty Images) (Image courtesy of Getty Images) (Image courtesy of Getty Images) (Image courtesy of Getty Images) (Image courtesy of Getty Images) (Image courtesy of Getty Images) (Image courtesy of Getty Images) (Image courtesy of Getty Images) (Image courtesy of Getty Images) (Image courtesy of Getty Images)