Homeless man burned in structure fire in Wheatfield

By Published:

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) – A homeless man suffered severe burns in a structure fire in Oppenheim Park early Friday morning.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office received reports at about 4:50 a.m. about the fire at 2687 Niagara Falls Boulevard in Wheatfield. The building was located about 100 yards off of the roadway at the site of the former Oppenheim Zoo.

The fire was extinguished by fire personnel and the Niagara County Origin and Cause Unit is continuing the investigation at this time.

The victim, described by the sheriff’s office as an elderly male, suffered severe burns to his upper and lower extremities. He was transported to ECMC for treatment.

 

