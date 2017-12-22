Hurricane Maria survivor, 13, is giving back this Christmas

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A teenager who left Puerto Rico for Buffalo after Hurricane Maria struck earlier this year is helping to brighten the Christmas of another boy.

Thirteen-year-old Ezequiel Ortiz was living in Puerto Rico with his mother when Hurricane Maria struck.

“It was bad- it was like houses falling, people dying, no food, nothing,” Ezequiel said. “It was bad.

Ezequiel’s father, Juan Ortiz, lives in Buffalo and was able to bring him to the city in mid-November.

When Ezequiel arrived, he received countless donations.

In the spirit of giving, Ezequiel is now giving back to another child in need. He donated toys and food to a family struggling with medical bills.

“I’m extremely overwhelmed,” said Cheryl McNamara. “This young man has lost family, friends and everything he hasm and he felt it in his heart to pay it forward and to give to our son. it’s been a hard year for us, but not anywhere near what he’s gone through.”

“All he said was he wanted to make a kid felt like he felt,” Juan Ortiz said. “Now he wants to try and help the world.”

Ezequiel will be spending Christmas with his dad- and he hopes more snow is on the way.