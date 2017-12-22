Local child with brain cancer receives special visit from Sabres players

Related Coverage Community embraces local boy with brain cancer, he pays it forward

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Williamsville boy with brain cancer received a special visit on Thursday afternoon.

Sebastian Bradley was diagnosed with glioblastoma in February 2016.

The 9-year-old, who loves the Buffalo Sabres and LEGOs, received new sets of the building toys this week.

It wasn’t just new LEGOs that made Sebastian smile though; it was the people who delivered them too — Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart.

Watch Sebastian’s stunned reaction in the tweets below:

.@Jack15Eichel surprised Sebastian with Christmas gifts this afternoon. His reaction is priceless. #SebastianStrong pic.twitter.com/vPmFIp2pXR — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) December 21, 2017

