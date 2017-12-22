Local child with brain cancer receives special visit from Sabres players

By Published:

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Williamsville boy with brain cancer received a special visit on Thursday afternoon.

Sebastian Bradley was diagnosed with glioblastoma in February 2016.

The 9-year-old, who loves the Buffalo Sabres and LEGOs, received new sets of the building toys this week.

It wasn’t just new LEGOs that made Sebastian smile though; it was the people who delivered them too — Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart.

Watch Sebastian’s stunned reaction in the tweets below:

MORE | See what Sebastian is doing for other children battling illness here.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s