Local child with brain cancer receives special visit from Sabres players

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Williamsville boy with brain cancer received a special visit on Thursday afternoon.
Sebastian Bradley was diagnosed with glioblastoma in February 2016.
The 9-year-old, who loves the Buffalo Sabres and LEGOs, received new sets of the building toys this week.
It wasn’t just new LEGOs that made Sebastian smile though; it was the people who delivered them too — Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart.
