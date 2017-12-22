Man charged with petit larceny after being found hiding in the snow

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Erie County Sheriff’s deputies charged a Niagara Falls man with petit larceny Thursday night after locating him hiding in a pile of snow.

Deputies and a Springville Police officer responded to the Wal-Mart on Cascade Drive just after 8 p.m. on Thursday for a report of an individual stealing electronics. The Springville officer observed an individual who matched a description given by Wal-Mart employees fleeing across the parking lot.

The subject was located hiding in a pile of snow behind the store.

Stanley Dikcis, 31, of Niagara Falls, was charged with one count of petit larceny. According to sheriff’s reports, he was also discovered to have an outstanding parole warrant.

He was taken to the Erie County Holding Center and is being held without bail.