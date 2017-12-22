US Postal Service truck involved in crash on Bailey Ave.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A U.S. Postal Service truck was involved in a crash on Bailey Ave. Friday morning.

The incident happened on the 500 block of the street around 7 a.m.

Buffalo police say the postal truck was traveling north on Bailey, when it was hit by a southbound SUV.

The SUV driver, who was only identified as a 27-year-old man, was taken to ECMC with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the driver was issued a summons for driving with a suspended license.

Weather may have played a factor in the crash.