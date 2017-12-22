New York State lost over 190,000 residents to other states in past year, data shows

NEW YORK (WIVB) – New York State lost over 190,000 residents to other states over the past year, according to the Empire Center research and data.

The state lost 190,058 residents over the 12-month period ending July 1, with a state “net domestic migration” loss roughly equal to the loss from 2015-2016. Since 2010, New York has seen over 1 million people leave the state.

“New York’s outflow of 1,022,071 people since the 2010 decennial census has exceeded any other state’s, both in absolute terms and as a share of population as measured by the 2010 census,” the Empire Center stated.

New York’s estimated population was 19,849,399 as of July 1, an increase of 13,113 from the previous year’s estimate.

“This reflected offsetting gains from foreign immigration, which added 130,411 residents to the state, and “natural increase” (births minus deaths), which added 73,090,” the report states.

Only California and Florida attracted more foreign immigrants than New York, and only California and Texas had higher natural gains.