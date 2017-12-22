Niagara Falls man facing multiple charges after traffic stop

Published:

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Niagara Falls man is facing multiple charges after being stopped for making an improper turn and crossing the double yellow line.

Robert Westley, 31, of Niagara Falls, was charged with fifth degree possession of a controlled substance, fourth degree criminal possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of marijuana, and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle by New York State Police.

He was processed on the charges and held in City of Niagara Falls Jail pending arraignment.

 

 

