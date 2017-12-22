NY State Trooper struck by vehicle remains hospitalized

News 4 Staff Published:

COMMACK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A New York State Trooper from West Seneca remains in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Monday.

Trooper Joseph Gallagher, 35, was struck along a dangerous curve on a busy Long Island parkway. At the time, he was helping two stranded motorists.

As he was putting out flares to warn oncoming traffic, a vehicle came around a corner and hit him. Gallagher sustained a traumatic head injury during the incident.

Investigators believe this was an accident.

Gallagher is in critical, but stable condition in the Surgical Intensive Care Unit at Southside Hospital in Bay Shore.

He has been a member of the New York State Police since 2014.

