Officials seize pounds of pot in cans at Peace Bridge

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A shipment containing more than 7.5 pounds of marijuana was seized at the Peace Bridge on Wednesday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers at the Peace Bridge commercial warehouse checked out a shipment that was labeled as “stuffed animals.”

When officers searched, they say they found cans labeled as containing meat products. That’s not what was inside though, officers say.

According to authorities, the cans contained marijuana.

No names or charges were released by officials.

“During the holiday season, CBP officers remain vigilant and work hard to keep our communities safe,” Acting Port Director Cary Frieling said. “Our officers’ experience, combined with the use of available tools, continues to keep dangerous drugs from entering our country.”

