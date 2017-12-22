Sabres hold of Flyers in 4-2 win

Philadelphia Flyers forward Scott Laughton (21) collides with Buffalo Sabres goalie Robin Lehner (40) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – In a battle between netminders, Robin Lehner turned away 33 shots and Jack Eichel scored two empty net goals in the final minutes as the Sabres held off the Flyers for a 4-2 win on Friday.

Scoreless after 40 minutes, Ryan O’Reilly finally broke through squeaking the puck past Brian Elliott on the goal line to give the Sabres a 1-0 lead.

Evander Kane added his 15th goal of the year several minutes later, re-directing a shot from Josh Gorges to give Buffalo a 2-0 advantage.

The Sabres, who have struggled at home all season, picked up their fifth home win of the season and improve to 9-18-7 overall.  They’ll play again Saturday in against Carolina. The Hurricanes defeated the Sabres in overtime a week ago, 5-4 in overtime.

Eichel’s tallies came as Buffalo struggled to put the Flyers away down the stretch.  Micahel Raffl and Shayne Gostispehere each found the back of the net for Philadelphia in the final two minutes.

Aside from stellar play from Lehner, the defense, specifically on the penalty kill was stout against the Flyers.  Buffalo smothered all four of Philadelphia’s power play opportunities — including a pivotal 5-on-3 chance by the Flyers midway through the third period.

 

