Six charged with selling drugs in Wyoming County through “Operation Frosty”

WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office arrested six individuals for allegedly selling narcotics in Wyoming County over the past few weeks, part of “Operation Frosty”.
- Javier Alvarez, 38, of Mount Morris, was charged with two counts of third degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and two counts of third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 30. He is accused of selling heroin and a heroin/fentanyl mix in the Village of Perry and was held in lieu of $5,000 cash bail.
- Louis Mercado, 29, of Batavia, was charged Nov. 30 with two counts of third degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and two counts of third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He is accused of selling crack cocaine in the Village of Attica and was held in lieu of $10,000 cash bail.
- Korin Leonard, 21, of Freedom, was charged Nov. 30 with third and fifth degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third and fifth criminal possession of a controlled substance. He is accused of selling methamphetamine and cocaine in the Village of Arcade. He was released after posting $5,000 bail.
- Derrick Washington, 45, of Batavia, was charged Dec. 5 with two counts of third degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell. He is accused of selling crack cocaine in the Village of Attica and was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
- Carlos Torres, 42, of Rochester, was charged Dec. 5 with two counts of third degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and two counts of third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance He is accused of accused of selling cocaine while in the Town of Middlebury. Bail was set at $50,000 and he was returned to Monroe County Jail where he is being held on other drug-related charges.
- Richard Barber, 47, of Batavia, was arrested and charged Dec. 13 with third degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He is accused of selling methamphetamine in the Town of Warsaw and was held in Wyoming County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail.
Additionally, Wyoming County Sheriff’s deputies charged Raven Houston, 24, of Rochester, with 11 counts of first degree perjury. She is accused of lying to a Wyoming County Grand Jury on a drug-related investigation in the Town of Warsaw. She was released.