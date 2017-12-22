Six charged with selling drugs in Wyoming County through “Operation Frosty”

WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office arrested six individuals for allegedly selling narcotics in Wyoming County over the past few weeks, part of “Operation Frosty”.

Javier Alvarez, 38, of Mount Morris, was charged with two counts of third degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and two counts of third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 30. He is accused of selling heroin and a heroin/fentanyl mix in the Village of Perry and was held in lieu of $5,000 cash bail.

Louis Mercado, 29, of Batavia, was charged Nov. 30 with two counts of third degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and two counts of third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He is accused of selling crack cocaine in the Village of Attica and was held in lieu of $10,000 cash bail.

Korin Leonard, 21, of Freedom, was charged Nov. 30 with third and fifth degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third and fifth criminal possession of a controlled substance. He is accused of selling methamphetamine and cocaine in the Village of Arcade. He was released after posting $5,000 bail.

Derrick Washington, 45, of Batavia, was charged Dec. 5 with two counts of third degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell. He is accused of selling crack cocaine in the Village of Attica and was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.

Carlos Torres, 42, of Rochester, was charged Dec. 5 with two counts of third degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and two counts of third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance He is accused of accused of selling cocaine while in the Town of Middlebury. Bail was set at $50,000 and he was returned to Monroe County Jail where he is being held on other drug-related charges.

Richard Barber, 47, of Batavia, was arrested and charged Dec. 13 with third degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He is accused of selling methamphetamine in the Town of Warsaw and was held in Wyoming County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail.

Additionally, Wyoming County Sheriff’s deputies charged Raven Houston, 24, of Rochester, with 11 counts of first degree perjury. She is accused of lying to a Wyoming County Grand Jury on a drug-related investigation in the Town of Warsaw. She was released.