“Suspicious package” turns out to be stocking full of coal for U.S. Rep. Tom Reed

OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB) – A “suspicious package” left outside of U.S. Rep. Tom Reed’s Olean office on Thursday turned out to be a stocking full of coal, the Oleans Time Herald reports.

The Olean Police Department responded to the office Thursday afternoon for a report of a suspicious red stocking leaning up against the door of Reed’s office.

A note attached to the package read: “To the Grinch who voted 13 million to lose their health care, including kids. Bankruptcy and death to constituents.” A provision in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act repeals the Affordable Care Act’s individual mandate provision, which the Congressional Budget Office estimates will cause about 13 million fewer people to be insured by 2027. ”

No personnel needed to be evacuated from the building.

