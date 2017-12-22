Tonawanda senior scammed out of $4,000

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The City of Tonawanda Police are investigating a case in which a senior citizen was scammed out of $4,000.

According to police reports, the victim told officers he received a call that his granddaughter was in a car accident. The caller told the victim that the granddaughter had been on her cell phone when the accident occurred and that the vehicle she struck had no insurance and she needed $4,000 to be released from police custody.

The victim was instructed to get four $1,000 gift cards from Sam’s Club and call back.

The victim complied and called the number back, furnishing the numbers on the card and PIN. After a short time, he called police.

Detectives attempted to contact the number, but the number was already out of service.

“This did not have to happen, the senior should have contacted other family members or police before completing the transaction, when in doubt call the police,” the City of Tonawanda Police Department said in a statement Friday.