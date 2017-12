BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police at the University at Buffalo are hoping someone will be able to help them identify the man in the video above.

Authorities say he stole a laptop from Kapoor Hall on the Main St. campus.

The same suspect was also seen trying to enter offices and labs in Squire Hall on Wednesday afternoon.

The parka he was wearing has the word “Burberry” written on the back.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (716) 645-2222.