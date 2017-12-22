Water emergency at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center ends following water main break

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – The water emergency at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center has ended.

Full water pressure has been restored to Memorial’s downtown Niagara Falls campus after a water main break early Saturday morning resulted in a drastic drop in water pressure being supplied to the hospital, the hospital said in a statement Friday.

“Normal pressure coming into the campus is 45-50 pounds per square inch (psi) depending on the time of day,” the statement said. “That dropped to 30 psi — up to a 40 percent decrease — and has remained at that low level all week.”

The hospital brought in contractor J.R. Swanson Plumbing to help restore the water pressure.

The water main break occurred at 47th Street and Niagara Falls Boulevard in the City of Niagara Falls.

The Niagara Falls Water Board has awarded a bid to Alden-based CATCO Construction to repair the main break. The project may require a transition from the former concrete lines to cast iron lines, as well as sourcing and replacing parts that are over 50 years old, the water board said in a statement Friday.

CATCO is expected to start exploratory dig work Dec. 26. The company anticipates having the parts sourced and delivered to continue further repair work by mid-January 2018.

“The affected road areas will remain open through the holiday and impacted customers—all of whom are receiving water service at this point—will only incur the reduced pressure scenario that is currently underway, as previously communicated earlier this week,” the water board’s statement said.