West Seneca police seize more than $100,000 worth of illegal drugs during search

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — West Seneca police seized an extensive amount of drugs and money during a search on Friday.

After a search warrant was issued, roughly 35 pounds of marijuana, more than two kilograms of cocaine, $22,000 and drug paraphernalia were taken by police.

Seneca St. resident David Link, 39, was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, as well as criminal possession of marijuana. Both are felony charges.

According to police, the street value of the drugs is more than $100,000.