With freezing rain falling, Hamburg, Buffalo Police Departments urge caution on roadways

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Town of Hamburg Police and City of Buffalo Police are warning of icy roads Friday night.

“Our elevated highways are like glass in several areas, particularly around Route 5 and Route 179 along the lake, and the Ford plant,” the police department wrote in a Facebook post.

Highway crews have been requested to salt the bridges, but motorists are advised to use caution.

The Buffalo Police Department also is urging motorists to use caution tonight, as city crews continue to salt main roads and secondaries.

