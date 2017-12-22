Woman charged with kidnapping, assaulting and robbing farm worker

TOWN OF CASTILE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Livingston County woman was charged after authorities say a farm worker was abducted and beaten in the Town of Castile.

According to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s office, Zoraida Rodriguez, 30, and several others “lured” a victim out of his home on Route 39 Sunday night.

The 28-year-old victim was then abducted, pistol whipped, beaten and robbed of his cell phone and money, the Sheriff’s office says.

After being driven around for roughly 30 minutes, the Sheriff’s office says the victim was able to escape into a field when the suspects stopped roadside in the Town of Nunda.

The victim suffered non-life threatening head and facial injuries.

On Friday, authorities announced that Rodriguez was charged with kidnapping, robbery and assault.

“The arrest of Zoraida Rodriguez is just the beginning in resolving this case,” Wyoming County Sheriff Greg Rudolph said. “The investigation is ongoing as more information is being developed into the identities of the other suspects and additional arrests are forthcoming. Anyone with information, please contact the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office at 585-786-8989 or the Confidential Tip Line at 585-786-8965.”

She was arraigned in the Town of Gainesville Court on $250,000 bail.