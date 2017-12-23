3 year-old girl plays Santa Claus for patients at Oishei children’s hospital

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A little girl hopes to make it a very merry Christmas for patients at Oishei Children’s Hospital after she was once a patient there.

‘Twas three days before Christmas, and outside of Oishei’s

There’s little 3-year-old Peyton Cerasani — all smiles and bright eyed…

With a teddy bear in hand, she’s making a special delivery…

Toys, toys and more toys stacked on a hospital gurney…

With a big smile and bag, Peyton hopes to bring Christmas cheer…

She’s donated before but — “This is crazy this year,” said Nathan Cerasani, Peyton’s dad.

Peyton brought nearly one thousand gifts to share…

With all of the patients at Oishei Children’s Hospital

“I think we got a few more in there,” said Cerasani.

Cars full of goodies…they all fit who knew?

It almost took three vans to bring them…”I managed to get them all in two,” said Cerasani.

You see, getting better was once on little Peyton’s christmas list…

“Our daughter was in the PICU 3 years ago. She had surgery for a brain cyst,” said Cerasani.

Now she’s well enough to give back and hopes these toys will do the trick…

“Some kids are gonna maybe not have to think about being sick,” said Cerasani.

There’s dearth Vader, art supplies, and stuffed animals galore…

So many toys — Peyton has to wheel them through the front door!

As Santa’s smallest little helper, her mission is clear…

“Hopefully it can bring some kids some comfort for the time that they’re here,” said Cerasani.

Once all the gifts are in and tucked under the Christmas tree…

Peyton’s family hopes other children’s wishes come true like Peyton’s – “We’re just we’re just very lucky,” said Cerasani.

Peyton’s family says they couldn’t have delivered the toys without the help of their community and donations. They say they can’t wait until next year for even more gifts and to do it all over again.