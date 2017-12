BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Buffalo police are investigating a two-car accident that injured two overnight at Broadway and Spruce.

A Ford 4-door was traveling on Spruce when the driver apparently failed to stop at a blinking red signal and struck another vehicle, that was eastbound on Broadway.

Two females in the Ford, the driver and a passenger, were transported to ECMC to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

No charges have been filed at this time.