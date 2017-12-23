Free Christmas tree hand out to those in need on Sunday

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)- Free Christmas trees will be available to those in need on Sunday, December 24.

Former Erie County legislator Charles Swanick, Arida Tree Farm and Northtown Garden Center will continue their Christmas Eve tree handout tradition from 9-1 p.m. this year.

Those in need of a tree can pick up a tree in the back parking lot of the Philip Sheridan School at 3200 Elmwood Ave. in the Town of Tonawanda.

Volunteers will assist with loading the trees into vehicles from 9-1 p.m. After 1 p.m. the remaining trees will be left in the parking lot for anyone to take. The Town of Tonawanda highway dept. will mulch any unclaimed trees after the giveaway.