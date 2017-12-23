West Seneca woman spreads holiday cheer

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Holiday cheer is easy to find around buffalo this time of year but one woman in West Seneca takes it to an extreme.

“I love everything about Christmas. I love the giving part, I love the cookies, I love the shopping, and i love the decorating.”

Roxanne Gaghich loves Christmas. Every year she spends 365 days planning what she’ll do for the December 25th holiday.

Roxanne said, “I have 2 large trees and 5 small trees. I have them in all the bedrooms and the playroom. This one is my favorite because it has all my grandkids on it.”

And it doesn’t stop with Christmas trees. Her house is filled to the brim with wreaths, stockings, and even a huge village that takes up half her living room. This year she added another decoration, a mailbox where kids from all around the country can send their Christmas wish lists and receive an answer back from Santa Claus.

Roxanne said,” I put it on West Seneca Facebook and my own Facebook. Before you know it i was getting 10 a day. I ended up getting 118 letters.”

It all started as a small idea, but quickly she was receiving letters from as far away as Georgia and as close as around the corner. No matter how busy she got, she made sure that each and every kid received a response.

She said, “We talked to Santa and made sure every child got a letter back and every child had a special individual response. It’s not cookie cutter. But we never promise anything. That’s up to Santa and his elves.”

Next year she plans to upgrade the mailbox and advertise a bit better. In doing so, she hopes to receive up to 500 letters! All just to spread a little Christmas cheer. And that’s not the only thing she does to bring happiness to people at the holidays and year round. Her license plate reads ‘XMAS 365’ to drive home the message.

She shared, “People think it’s just because I love Christmas but I think you should do random acts of kindness every day to make it 365 to make it Christmas every day.”