Broadway Market caps off busy holiday shopping season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A lot of Western New Yorkers make special trips to the Broadway Market for their Easter time traditions, but vendors there have you covered for your Christmas goodies too.

The Broadway Market opened for special Sunday hours from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve to give everyone a chance to get everything they need to celebrate the holiday.

“Everyone’s coming last minute food shopping for polish sausage, and pierogis, and hams,” said Michelle Lupas, manager of Lupas Meats.

Whether you’re looking for fresh food for a traditional feast or for one-of-a-kind gifts for all of your loved ones, the vendors at the Broadway Market offer a wide variety of goods, from produce to candied pecans to pierogi and poinsettias, plus, of course, all the Polish pride products could want.

“We have a lot of different offerings in the Market so I think people are pleased when they come in,” said Market Manager Kathleen Peterson.

All of the different offerings have kept people coming back in big numbers throughout this holiday season. “The Christmas season has gone very well this year,” Peterson told News 4. “We kicked off Friday after Thanksgiving and have been busy right on through.”

Every weekend leading up to Christmas, the Broadway Market has hosted special shopping days, with everything from a wine festival to photo ops with Santa. Even the winter weather that came with part of December didn’t keep people away.

“Record numbers. People always turn out. They get through it, it’s just snow,” said Richard Rugg, who has been selling Kissed By The Sun herbs and spices at the Broadway Market for five years.

Rugg says the crowds have continued to grow.

“It’s gotten better every year,” he told News 4. “They’re doing a fantastic job refurbishing it, and giving the proper notice that we’re here.”

People seem to be getting that message. “I’m new in the area, so it’s just somewhere to go,” said Buffalo resident Arthur Holmes, who was buying celery at the Market on Christmas Eve. “Look at all the good things they’ve got going on here. Fresh meats, produce. The place to be.”

As more people come in this time of year, the vendors hope people remember the Broadway Market is open the rest of the year, too, with dozens of permanent shops.

“They think we’re only open Easter and Christmas, but we are open all year round, except Sundays,” Lupas said. “So it’s nice to come support local business.

The Broadway Market will be closed Monday, December 25, and Tuesday, December 26, but regular hours resume on Wednesday.

For more information about the Broadway Market hours, vendors, and upcoming events, click here.