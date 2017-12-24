Buffalo Kickoff LIVE – Keys & Predictions: Bills at Patriots

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills last win in New England came in Week 17 of the 2014 season — when Tom Brady sat out the second half of meaningless game (for the Pats) against Buffalo.

In the playoff hunt, can the Bills pull off the unthinkable and move one step closer to securing their first postseason berth since 1999?

Josh: Stop Rob Gronkowski – In the first matchup, Gronk had 147 yards and one cheap shot. In 12 career games, the tight end averages 80 yards and a TD against his hometown team.

Prediction: Patriots win 24-17

Nick: Play with Poise – If there is one thing the Bills have struggled with over the years, it’s playing with poise. We saw it at the end of the Miami with several bone-headed penalties. The Bills said they wouldn’t forget Gronk’s cheap shot three weeks ago — today’s showdown they need to forget it and play smart football.

Prediction: Bills win 23-20

Thad: Empty the Playbook – That about sums up the year the Buffalo. Their offense has been more fizzle than pop all year — let’s not forget they scored an opening series TD for the first time in 19 games against Miami and punts with regularity.

Prediction: Patriots win 24-17

Scott: Take Chances – Tyrod Taylor doesn’t turn the ball over because he doesn’t take chances with the football — throwing into tight windows, etc. It’s time to let it fly against New England.

Prediction: Patriots 27-13