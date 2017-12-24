Buffalo Kickoff LIVE: The Big Story – Gronk’s Dominance

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Rob Gronkwoski has always been a focal point of the Patriots’ offense. He has over 1,000 yards receiving for the third time in four years but it seems Tom Brady has become even more reliant than ever on the tight end, especially with wide out Julian Edelman sidelined for the season.

“Shoot, he’s as good as they come at the tight end position,” Head Coach Sean McDermott said.  “As good as I’ve been around in my 20 years on the field. You saw the results on the field. We’ve got to play sound — whatever we do, we have to play sound.”

Gronkowski has played in 12 games this season and led the team in targets nine times, including a season-high 13 targets last week against the Steelers. In that game, the Pro Bowler hauled in nine receptions for 168 yards.

The Bills defensive backs have faced some dynamic playmakers this season.  Including Julio Jones, AJ Green, and Mike Evans. So, where does Gronk rank when I comes to toughest matchup?

“At the top. His number speak for itself, his play speaks for itself,” Safety Micah Hyde said.  “You have to be aware he is at all times.”

“He’s right up there,” added Micah Hyde. “The names off the top of my head that come to mind, Julio, Antonio and him. He’s a big body — a match-up nightmare.”

