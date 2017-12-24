Sabres come up short against Hurricanes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Sabres played their final game before the holiday break, falling to Carolina 4-2.

The Hurricanes took the advantage right from puck drop when Sebastian Aho scored 33 seconds into the game. Chad Johnson started in net for the blue and gold.

The second period was a better offensive showing for the Sabres, where they scored twice.

A beautiful display of passing from Jack Eichel to Johan Larsson ended up in a Nathan Beaulieu goal, cutting the deficit in half.

But, Carolina had an answer, getting two goals from Justin Faulk.

Buffalo is now off until December 27th when they visit the Islanders.