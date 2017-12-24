Three people shot in Lockport on Christmas Eve

By Published: Updated:

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were rushed to ECMC after being shot on Christmas Eve.

The shooting happened around 10:15 a.m. Sunday at Harvey Avenue in Lockport.

Police tell News 4 they responded to the area for a report of shots fired. When the arrived on the scene they found three people who had been shot. Each person was taken to ECMC for treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Police say this was not a domestic-related shooting. They would not confirm if it was random or targeted.

Anyone who may have witnessed this shooting or has any information, should call Lockport Police at their confidential tip-line at 716-439-6707.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this developing story.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s