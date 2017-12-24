Three people shot in Lockport on Christmas Eve

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were rushed to ECMC after being shot on Christmas Eve.

The shooting happened around 10:15 a.m. Sunday at Harvey Avenue in Lockport.

Police tell News 4 they responded to the area for a report of shots fired. When the arrived on the scene they found three people who had been shot. Each person was taken to ECMC for treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Police say this was not a domestic-related shooting. They would not confirm if it was random or targeted.

Anyone who may have witnessed this shooting or has any information, should call Lockport Police at their confidential tip-line at 716-439-6707.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this developing story.