Volunteers serve up Christmas dinner for homeless

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Dream Center and Hearts for the Homeless teamed up Sunday to give back for the holiday.

The groups hosted a free Christmas Eve dinner for the homeless and other families in need.

Lasagna was on the menu, followed by games and holiday songs.

Hundreds of people came to the dinner, served by more than 100 volunteers.

“We do this every year. The fellowship, bringing people together, and really just trying to love on people. Really just spread Christmas cheer,” said Nicholas Colandra, organizer with Hearts for the Homeless.

This was the Buffalo Dream Center’s final holiday event of the year.

The center, along with Rev. Eric Johns, spent the beginning of the month giving away “Boxes of Love,” which were filled with toys and food for families in Western New York.

