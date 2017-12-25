Family displaced by Hurricane Maria spending first Christmas in Buffalo

A Puerto Rican family displaced by Hurricane Maria is creating new traditions in the Queen City. On Monday, they spent their first Christmas in Buffalo. As it turns out, it won’t be their last.

We first introduced you to the Robles family on Thanksgiving. They had just arrived here from Puerto Rico weeks earlier, and weren’t too sure what the future would hold. Between then and now, they made a big decision. Now, Buffalo is their permanent home.

Christmas 2017 was the first “White Christmas” the family experienced.

“A lot of snow,” said mom Maria Robles.

The family moved to Buffalo on November 1st, a little more than a month after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico.

“We lost everything,” said Robles. “The house, everything.”

Aside from the snow, the family didn’t change things up too much from their past Puerto Rican Christmases. Just like it probably did in your house, the day started early.

“The kids opened the presents. They woke up at four o’clock in the morning to open them,” said Robles. “We’re making the food for dinner.”

After Hurricane Maria hit, Puerto Rico’s governor promised electricity would be restored across the island by Christmas. That hasn’t happened. Now, the Army Corps of Engineers says it probably won’t happen until May.

So, the Robles family has decided that this won’t be their last “White Christmas”. They’re planning on staying in Buffalo. Maria is looking for a job. She’s also trying to get her mother to join her here.

“I would like to stay here because they like it. They like it here and they don’t want to go back to Puerto Rico,” she said. “When my mother comes here, I know she can get a good doctor here for all her conditions. We will stay here.”

It’s estimated more than 200 families came to Buffalo after the hurricane hit in September. Part of Robles’s family is actually still on the island. She has two more kids still there. She’s trying to work out a plan so that they can see each other often.